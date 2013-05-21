WARSAW May 21 Polish pension fund ING OFE, which owns 5 percent stake in the country's top refiner PKN , on Tuesday proposed a dividend payout of 3 zlotys ($0.92) per share or 1.3 billion zlotys from 2012 profits, PKN said in a statement on Tuesday.

State-controlled PKN said in March it could pay a dividend of 1.5 zlotys per share.

Poland's treasury, which controls PKN, is seeking higher dividends from state-owned companies to help bolster state finances.

A final decision on PKN's dividend payout will be made at the end of June. ($1 = 3.2527 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz. Editing by Jane Merriman)