WARSAW Feb 1 The refining margin at
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen tripled in January
compared to the previous month, with the Ural-Brent crude price
differential bouncing back from close to zero, the company said
on Wednesday.
PKN's refining margin rose to $4.7 per barrel from $1.5 in
December, while the differential stood at $1.0 versus $0.1 in
the month prior.
Following is a table with key market data for PKN:
Jan Dec Nov
Brent price avg ($/bl) 110.6 107.9
110.7
Urals-Brent spread ($/bl) 1.0 0.1 0.0
Refining margin ($/bl) 4.7 1.5
2.9 Petrochemical margin(EUR/T) 527.0 573
614
Avg USD/PLN rate 3.41 3.40 3.27
Avg EUR/PLN rate 4.39 4.48 4.43
Source: PKN Orlen
