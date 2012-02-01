WARSAW Feb 1 The refining margin at Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen tripled in January compared to the previous month, with the Ural-Brent crude price differential bouncing back from close to zero, the company said on Wednesday.

PKN's refining margin rose to $4.7 per barrel from $1.5 in December, while the differential stood at $1.0 versus $0.1 in the month prior.

Following is a table with key market data for PKN:

Jan Dec Nov

Brent price avg ($/bl) 110.6 107.9 110.7 Urals-Brent spread ($/bl) 1.0 0.1 0.0

Refining margin ($/bl) 4.7 1.5 2.9 Petrochemical margin(EUR/T) 527.0 573

614 Avg USD/PLN rate 3.41 3.40 3.27

Avg EUR/PLN rate 4.39 4.48 4.43

Source: PKN Orlen (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)