WARSAW, Sept 16 Poland's biggest refiner PKN
Orlen said on Monday it agreed to buy Canadian upstream
company TriOil Resources for 563 million zlotys ($177.43
million), in a deal to help turn it into an oil producer.
PKN Orlen, which does not have its own oil fields, will gain
access to TriOil's total production capacity of some 20 million
barrels of oil equivalent as part of the deal. TriOil's assets
are located mainly in the Canadian province of Alberta.
"We will gain access to producing fields and will diversify
our asset portfolio geographically," PKN's chief executive
officer Jacek Krawiec said in a statement.
Once TriOil shareholders approve the deal, which is expected
in November, PKN will buy 100 percent of the Vancouver-listed
company for C$2.85 per share. Shares in TriOil stood at C$3.06
on Friday on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange.
Assuming TriOil's outstanding debt, the total transaction
value amounts to C$240 million.
"The price seems fair, as it is below the book value,"
Monika Kalwasinska, analyst at DM PKO BP said. "The current net
value of TriOil fields was estimated at C$250 million in the
company's report for 2012."
"The news is positive as PKN is entering upstream. But it is
more about access to new technologies, since TriOil is a small
company with not a very big production and reserves,"
At 0835 GMT shares in PKN rose 0.7 percent to 43.39 zlotys
while the Warsaw blue chip index WIG20 gained 0.9
percent.
PKN said that in the first two quarters of 2013 TriOil's
average daily production doubled year-on-year to some 4,000
barrels of oil equivalent. PKN itself refined 6.7 million tonnes
of oil in the second quarter of 2013.
The deal is the latest for a Polish company to buy Canadian
assets. Last year Europe's No. two copper producer KGHM
bought Canadian miner Quadra FNX for some 9 billion zlotys in
the biggest deal overseas deal by a Polish company.
Earlier this year, Kulczyk Oil Ventures, owned by one of the
Poland's richest businessmen Jan Kulczyk, acquired a
Toronto-listed firm Winstar Resources for C$112 million.