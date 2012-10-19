WARSAW Oct 19 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen estimated that its third-quarter operating profit doubled on an annual basis to around 1.4 billion zlotys ($447 million), matching analysts' expectations, it said in a trading statement on Friday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the figure to amount to 1.42 billion zlotys thanks to stronger local currency and higher crude oil prices. ($1 = 3.1308 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Richard Pullin)