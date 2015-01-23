European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
WARSAW Jan 23 Polish biggest refiner PKN Orlen said it might pay out a dividend of at least 1.5 zlotys per share from 2014, PKN's chief financial officer said on Friday.
"If we follow our strategy, you can expect a dividend of at least 1.5 zlotys per share from 2014," Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told a teleconference.
Last year PKN paid out a divend of 1.44 zlotys per share.
PKN posted a net loss in 2014, but its dividend policy assumes paying out a dividend of up to 5 percent of its average annual capitalisation for the previous year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
