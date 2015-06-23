WARSAW, June 23 Poland's largest refiner PKN
Orlen is looking to acquire another oil deposit in
North America this year, chief executive Jacek Krawiec was
quoted as saying by daily Gazeta Prawna on Tuesday.
"So far we have invested around 1.2 billion zlotys ($325
million) in deposits in Canada," Krawiec said.
"But that's not the end. This year still we want to complete
another acquisition in North America, capitalising on attractive
pricing of upstream assets."
Asked if PKN Orlen would carry on searching for shale gas in
Poland, as other companies pull out because of difficult
geological conditions and red tape, Krawiec said that the
refiner would continue exploration.
"We still think that it's a matter of time for technologies
allowing for regular industrial production (of shale gas in
Poland) to arrive."
Krawiec also said that Orlen was looking into using its
distribution network to offer e-commerce, financial and
insurance services.
"When it comes to foreign markets, we are interested in
further development of our networks in Germany, the Czech
Republic and other European countries," Krawiec also said.
($1 = 3.6964 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Richard Pullin)