WARSAW May 8 TriOil Resources, the Canadian
upstream unit of Poland's top oil refiner, PKN Orlen,
bought its local rival Birchill Exploration, making good on the
promise to buy oil production assets to increase profitability,
PKN said on Thursday.
TriOil bought Birchill for an undisclosed price from
Luxembourg-based Bregal-Birchill Investments. PKN wants to
finalise the transaction this quarter and expects it to double
its Canadian upstream capacity.
State-controlled PKN booked its first net profit from oil
production in the first quarter of this year with its last-year
purchase of TriOil booking core earnings of 37 million zlotys
($12.3 million).
TriOil produced 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent in the
first quarter.
($1 = 3.0099 Polish zlotys)
