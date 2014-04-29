WARSAW, April 29 Poland's largest bank, the state-controlled PKO BP, said on Tuesday it planned to pay out a dividend of 937.5 million zlotys ($308.5 million), or 0.75 zlotys per share from its 2013 profit.

The bank added in a statement that the planned dividend still needed to be approved by shareholders. Last year, PKO paid out a dividend at 1.80 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.0391 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)