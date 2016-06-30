WARSAW, June 30 Shareholders at Poland's No.1 bank, the state-run PKO BP, decided on Thursday that it will pay a dividend of 1.25 billion zlotys ($314.2 million), or 1.0 zloty per share, in line with the management's proposal. ($1 = 3.9780 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)