KATOWICE/WARSAW, April 20 Poland is not giving up on receiving a dividend from state-controlled bank PKO BP , the treasury minister said, drawing a rebuke from the financial regulator that recommended the payment by withheld for now.

"We were surprised by the regulatory decision on not paying out the dividend," Wlodzimierz Karpinski told reporters on Monday. "We are not giving up on a dividend from PKO BP."

Karpinski also said that one option would be for PKO BP, Poland's largest bank, to pay an interim dividend from the net profit from the first half of this year.

The minister's words drew criticism from the financial supervision authority KNF, which had earlier asked banks with significant portfolios of Swiss franc-denominated loans to withhold dividends until additional capital requirements are imposed on them.

"The KNF believes that the good of the depositors and stability of banks is superior to short-term benefits for shareholders related to expectations of bank dividend policies," KNF spokesman Lukasz Dajnowicz said in a statement.

"Until additional, individual capital requirements are imposed, the dividend should not be paid."

KNF, the decision-making body of which includes two representatives of government ministers, last month asked PKO BP, mBank and BZ WBK to withhold dividends for the 2014 financial year.

"The basis is an equal treatment of all banks - the rules are the same for banks with foreign as well as domestic capital, including capital from the state," Dajnowicz said.

The KNF also said that if its recommendations are not implemented, the law allows its to take supervisory action towards banks, their management or shareholders. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)