WARSAW May 28 PKO BP, Poland's biggest
bank, confirmed on Thursday it will not pay out a dividend on
last year's profit following the local regulator's
recommendation that banks withhold dividends until an additional
capital requirement is met related to Swiss franc-denominated
lending.
The state-controlled lender said in a statement it would
propose at the annual shareholders meeting on June 25 that it
retain 1.25 billion zlotys ($331 million) of profits in reserves
which could eventually be paid out in dividends some time in the
future.
In addition the company said it plans to reserve as spare
capital another 1.9 billion zlotys of net profits.
Last year PKO paid out a dividend of 0.75 zlotys per share,
a total of 937.5 million zlotys out of net profits of 2.96
billion zlotys.
But the regulator, KNF, has asked banks with significant
portfolios of Swiss franc-denominated loans to withhold
dividends, after a surge in the value of the Swiss currency.
The regulator plans to impose additional capital
requirements to cover such foreign currency lending to unhedged
borrowers under the supervisory and evaluation process (SREP).
However, this doesn't require any loan book revaluations, KNF
said.
More than half a million Poles held a combined 144 billion
zlotys ($38 billion) in Swiss franc debt as of the end of March,
accounting for about 40 percent of all Polish mortgage lending,
most of it taken out before the 2008 global financial crisis to
take advantage of low Swiss interest rates.
These loans have become much more expensive to service since
the Swiss National Bank in January removed the cap on the
franc's exchange rate against the euro, sending the franc's
value soaring.
Poland's newly elected president Andrzej Duda has said he
would propose a conversion of the franc-denominated debt into
zlotys at historical exchange rate levels, a move that could
cost lenders 25 billion to 50 billion zlotys, according to
analysts.
Although the president has no direct say on economic policy,
Duda's Law and Justice party could win the general election in
the autumn, according to opinion polls.
($1 = 3.7765 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko
and Greg Mahlich)