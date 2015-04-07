WARSAW, April 7 Poland's No.1 lender PKO BP
said on Tuesday it would delay a decision on its 2014
dividend until the regulator KNF sets additional capital
measures to counteract the bank's exposure to Swiss
franc-denominated credit risk.
The state-controlled bank also said that the final decision
on the dividend was for shareholders to take. In the past the
state has opted to receive a dividend even when the regulator
recommended against it.
Last year PKO had a net profit of 3.25 billion zlotys
($870.71 million).
($1 = 3.7326 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)