KATOWICE, April 20 Poland's treasury minister
said on Monday that state-controlled bank PKO BP may
pay out an interim dividend from the profits it makes in the
first half of 2015, after the regulator recommended the bank
withholds 2014 dividend.
"We were surprised by the regulatory decision on not paying
out the dividend by PKO BP," Wlodzimierz Karpinski told
reporters.
"There is still a month and a half left until the
shareholders' meeting and we will see what decision on the
dividend we will make in the end," he said.
"We don't rule out an interim dividend from the net profit
from the first half of this year," he added.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Adrian Krajewski)