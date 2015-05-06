WARSAW May 6 Polish state-controlled bank PKO
BP does not plan to pay out dividends from its 2014
profits, complying with a recommendation from the financial
market regulator, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
The regulator, KNF, had asked banks with significant
portfolios of Swiss franc-denominated loans to withhold
dividends until additional capital requirements are set. The
regulator sees a risk of more bad loans after a surge in the
value of the Swiss currency.
