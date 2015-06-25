UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
WARSAW, June 25 Shareholders at PKO BP, Poland's biggest bank, agreed on Thursday not to pay out a dividend following the regulator's recommendation that banks withhold dividends until an additional capital requirement is met related to Swiss franc-denominated lending.
The state-run PKO BP posted a 2014 net profit of 3.2 billion zlotys ($858.28 million). ($1 = 3.7284 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S