* PKO agreed to buy Nordea's Polish business for $887 mln

* Says not looking for more domestic deals for now

* Analysts see more consolidation in Polish bank sector (Wraps PKO/Nordea stories, adds analyst comment, background)

By Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, June 13 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP is not looking for more domestic deals after its $887 million purchase of the local arm of Sweden's Nordea, it said on Thursday, leaving rivals to fight out an expected further consolidation in the sector.

Poland's overcrowded financial industry, majority owned by foreign players, has long been viewed as ripe for deals, with several parent companies expected to seek buyers of local units to boost their capital positions.

But transactions have been rare so far.

State-controlled PKO, long touted as a buyer, on Wednesday agreed to buy Poland's tenth-largest lender, Nordea Bank Polska , as well local life insurance and financing businesses from Swedish lender Nordea for 2.83 billion zlotys ($887 million), marking its first ever takeover.

"We currently do not foresee any further desire to participate in a similar event (on the domestic market)," PKO chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello told a news conference on Thursday.

Banking sources said PKO beat Spain's Santander, France's BNP Paribas, and Bank Pekao - the Polish unit of Italy's UniCredit - to buy Nordea's local business, and that the buyer for the next deal in the sector could come from among those firms.

In recent years, Commerzbank's BRE Bank, millennium BCP's Bank Millennium, and Bank Pekao itself have all been tipped as potentially up for sale.

Recently, there has also been media speculation that Dutch group Rabobank could be looking for a buyer for its Polish unit, BGZ.

PKO STRENGTHENS ITS LEAD

Analysts said PKO's purchase of Nordea Bank Polska, which is pending local regulatory approval, would increase its exposure to mortgages denominated in foreign currencies, as well as strengthen its local position.

PKO, worth $14.2 billion, said the deal would increase its network in large cities by a quarter, and its number of affluent retail customers by eight percent.

It also sees the purchase adding 255 million zlotys to its net profit next year, when it expects to start consolidating the assets. This would mean a seven percent addition to the 3.56 billion zlotys bottom line expected by analysts in 2014.

Shares in PKO had turned early losses into a 0.7 percent rise by 1140 GMT.

DM BZ WBK analyst Dariusz Gorski said the deal would add around 16 percent to PKO's assets, 17 percent to its loans and 10 percent to its deposits.

PKO added the purchase did not change its proposed dividend payout of 2.25 billion zlotys, or 1.8 zlotys per share.

It plans to pay Nordea in late autumn at the earliest, and expects no great impact on the zloty currency.

Last year, Santander beat PKO to buy Bank Zachodni WBK and merged it with KBC's Kredyt Bank.

($1 = 3.1905 Polish zlotys) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)