WARSAW Jan 15 Poland's largest bank PKO BP
named Citigroup, Santander, Societe
Generale, and UBS as lead managers for its
five-year euro-denominated debt issue, Thomson Reuters news and
analysis service IFR said.
"I can confirm that we've hired banks. The decision on
issuing eurobonds will be taken in the near future subject to
favourable conditions," PKO spokeswoman said.
PKO's euro-denominated bonds programme assume that the
lender sells up to 3 billion euros ($4.11 billion) worth of
debt, aiming to diversify sources of financing.
($1 = 0.7306 euros)
