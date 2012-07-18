* Poland closes books on sale of 7.8 pct stake in PKO BP

* Has books covered at 32.5 zlotys per share

* Sale increases privatisation receipts to 7 bln zlotys

* Plan for 2012 assumes reaching 10 bln zlotys (Adds detail, background)

By Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, July 18 Poland will pocket 3.2 billion zlotys ($936 million) from the sale of a 7.8 percent stake in top lender PKO BP, helping the government meet its 2012 privatisation goal, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The treasury, which oversees state assets, wants to raise 10 billion zlotys for state coffers this year, having booked 3.8 billion before the PKO stake sale -- mostly through selling a chunk of No.1 utility PGE.

The sale of 98 million shares in state-controlled PKO bank is the largest transaction carried out by the treasury since it started offering shares directly to the market via so-called accelerated book-building a few years back.

"Interest in PKO was very high because it might be the last opportunity to buy the bank's shares cheaply in some time," said a Warsaw-based fund manager who asked to remain anonymous.

"The treasury will now have a half-year lock-up and the free float has increased, which always attracts foreign investors."

The treasury, which would not comment, was expected to issue an official confirmation of the deal by Thursday morning. ($1 = 3.4185 zlotys) (Editing by Dan Lalor)