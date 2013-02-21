WARSAW Feb 21 Poland's top lender PKO BP would be interested in buying rival Bank Millennium , a unit of Portugal's Millennium bcp, PKO's chief was quoted as saying.

Polish media reported in January that the Portuguese parent was looking to sell Bank Millennium this year, but bcp denied it was restarting the sale process after a previous attempt fell through.

"Buying a bank with a strong position in big cities, on the main streets with a portfolio of affluent clients would be justified from a business perspective. Millennium potentially meets these requirements," Zbigniew Jagiello told daily Rzeczpospolita.

He added that the purchase would give PKO 16-17 percent of the financial sector, meeting its expansion plans.

Millennium bcp has a 66 percent stake in its Polish arm, which has a total market value of 5.85 billion zlotys ($1.88 billion). ($1 = 3.1096 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)