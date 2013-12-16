WARSAW Dec 16 Poland's largest bank,
state-controlled PKO BP, has strengthened its capital
position since last year, data from the European Banking
Authority (EBA) and the Polish financial watchdog KNF showed on
Monday.
Data on European banks compiled by the EBA showed that PKO's
Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 12.5 percent as of June 2013 from
12.0 percent in December last year, well above the 9 percent
recommended by the EBA.
PKO was the only Polish bank that took part in the EBA
exercise.
Poland's financial supervisor KNF, commenting on the
results, added that Polish banks' combined net profit remained
close to all-time highs and the sector has increased its capital
strength over last year.
"Poland's financial system remains one of the most stable in
Europe," KNF said in a statement.
KNF said Polish banks had increased their capital by 8.5
percent and assets by 5.3 percent since the beginning of the
year.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)