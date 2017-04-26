BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) -
* Polish lender Pekao booked 199 million zlotys ($51.54 million) in obligatory contributions for bank guarantee fund and bank restructuring fund in the first quarter of 2017, the bank said late on Tuesday.
* Pekao will publish its full financial results for the first quarter on May 10.
* Source text:($1 = 3.8611 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.