WARSAW, April 11 Swedish Nordea's Polish unit is among banks suitable to be Poland's top lender PKO BP's takeover targets, PKO's Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Thursday.

"When we think about takeovers, we think about banks that have a well established affluent client base and good presence in big cities," Jagiello said in an interview for TVN CNBC channel.

"There are a few such banks and Nordea Bank Polska is surely among them."

Local media speculated PKO could be interested in Nordea Bank Polska, valued at 1.7 billion zlotys ($542.74 million) on the Warsaw bourse. ($1 = 3.1322 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)