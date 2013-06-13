BRIEF-The Western Investment Company of Canada posts Q1 loss per share c$0.00
* The Western Investment Company of Canada announces filing of Q1 2017 financial statements and provides update to shareholders
WARSAW, June 13 Poland's largest lender PKO Bank Polski is not planning any more takeovers on the domestic market, after it bought Swedish Nordea's Polish unit for 2.83 billion zlotys ($887 million), PKO chief executive said on Thursday.
"We currently do not foresee any further desire to participate in a similar event (on the domestic market)," CEO Zbigniew Jagiello told a news conference.
Nordea, the biggest Nordic bank, agreed to sell Poland's No.10 lender Nordea Bank Polska, life and financing businesses to PKO, aiming for a streamlined structure to reach its profitability goals. ($1 = 3.1905 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)
* Scotiabank ceo says strong balance sheet gives bank flexibility to make acquisitions