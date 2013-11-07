BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
(Corrects to show EVO Payments International is U.S.-based)
WARSAW Nov 7 Poland's biggest lender PKO BP plans to sell 66 percent of its card payment business to U.S.-based EVO Payments International for $113.5 million, PKO said on Thursday.
"The parties intend the company to be a platform for further development of the parties' merchant acquiring business in the CEE Region," PKO BP said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Editing by Patrick Lannin)
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent