(Corrects to show EVO Payments International is U.S.-based)

WARSAW Nov 7 Poland's biggest lender PKO BP plans to sell 66 percent of its card payment business to U.S.-based EVO Payments International for $113.5 million, PKO said on Thursday.

"The parties intend the company to be a platform for further development of the parties' merchant acquiring business in the CEE Region," PKO BP said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Editing by Patrick Lannin)