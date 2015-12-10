(Adds further comments, background, market reaction)

WARSAW Dec 10 Leading Polish lender PKO BP said on Thursday that a tax set to be imposed on banks next year will be balanced by profits it expects to record from one-off transactions.

Poland announced plans last week to tax banks at 0.39 percent of their assets, as part of government plans to introduce a levy on the sector to finance its social spending agenda. The tax will cost the financial sector up to 7 billion zlotys ($1.77 billion) as soon as next year.

With a number of other negative factors such as increased fees for the state bank guarantee fund, and record-low interest rates, lenders' results are under pressure, which has prompted share prices to fall 30 percent already this year.

"In the next two years the bank tax cost will be most probably neutral for PKO results, because it will be compensated for by profits from capital transactions," Managing Director Pawel Borys told Reuters.

"In 2016, this will include income from a transaction with VISA International, and in 2017 from bancassurance," he said, alluding to the planned sale of Visa Europe to Visa Inc.

Analysts expect PKO's net profit to fall to 2.76 billion zlotys this year from 3.25 billion zlotys in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Borys also said that a potential further central bank rate cut by up to 0.5 percentage points from the present record-low of 1.5 percent will not have a significant impact on the bank's results as the lender still has the potential to "optimise" net interest costs.

In his view PKO, as the biggest bank on the market, will be able to increase lending next year, while smaller lenders' competitive position will be weakened due to the bank tax and other costs.

"The bank's capital position, as well as fulfilling regulator KNF's requirements concerning capital buffers, make it possible to come back to a stable dividend payouts policy, but the decision in this regard will be taken in 2016," he said.

Polish regulator KNF asked lenders earlier this year to rein in on dividends from 2014 profits. PKO said last month a dividend of up to 50 percent of net profit will be considered, without giving more details.

PKO's shares were up by nearly 4 percent by 1110 GMT on Thursday, reducing the fall this year to around 28 percent. ($1 = 3.9588 zlotys)