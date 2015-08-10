WARSAW Aug 10 Poland's largest lender PKO BP
reported a 19-percent fall in its first half net
profit, as record-low interest rates ate into margins, and
increased fees for a bank guarantee fund weighted on profits, it
said.
The state-controlled bank said on Monday its net profit
stood at to 1.35 billion zlotys ($353.66 million) for the first
half of the year, compared to 1.29 billion expected by analysts.
"Worsening of the results was mainly an effect of lower net
interest income caused by record-low interest rates, while costs
were up because of increased fees for bank guarantee fund," PKO
said in a statement.
($1 = 3.8172 zlotys)
