WARSAW Aug 22 Poland's top bank PKO BP
is interested in buying assets in central and eastern
Europe, but is not in any talks just yet, its Chief Executive
Zbigniew Jagiello was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"We are potentially interested in the neighbouring markets,
that is the Czech Republic, Slovakia, but also Ukraine and
Hungary," Jagiello told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in an interview.
Jagiello also said that the state-controlled bank could
potentially team up in a potential acquisition with the
country's largest insurer PZU, also under state
control.
PKO BP, with a balance sheet exceeding 190 billion zlotys
($58 billion), has to date mainly focused on growth on its home
turf, though it also controls a small unit in Ukraine.
($1 = 3.2539 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)