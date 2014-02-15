OPOLE, Poland Feb 12 Poland's largest lender,
the state-controlled PKO BP, has the backing of the
government for its regional expansion plans, including any
acquisitions, the Polish treasury minister said on Saturday.
PKO BP announced in April last year that, as part of a new
three-year strategy, it wanted to expand in the region, in part
through possible takeovers.
In June, the bank signed a deal with Sweden's Nordea
to buy the Polish assets for 2.83 billion zlotys ($934
million), but PKO still awaits approval from the Polish
financial regulator to close the deal.
"I am a supporter of building strong Polish brands. PKO BP
has the green light from us to strengthen its position in the
region," Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski told Reuters on
Saturday.
Poland controls PKO BP with 31-percent stake in the company.
The whole bank is valued by the Warsaw bourse at 53.8 billion
zlotys ($17.75 billion).
($1 = 3.0308 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Wojciech urawski; Writing by Pawel Bernat;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)