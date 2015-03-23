WARSAW, March 23 Poland's state-run post Poczta
Polska said it was interested in buying 25-percent stake in Bank
Pocztowy from the country's biggest bank PKO BP to gain
full control over the smaller lender, the post's chief executive
said on Monday.
"We have always been interested (in buying PKO's shares),"
Poczta Polska CEO Jerzy Jozkowiak told reporters, adding that
the post, which holds 75 percent in Pocztowy, has not yet placed
any offer to PKO.
Earlier on Monday, Polish daily Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed
sources as saying that Poczta Polska is in talks with PKO on
buying out PKO's shares in Bank Pocztowy.
State-controlled PKO could either sell the stake, valued at
120 million zlotys in its books, to Poczta Polska or in an
Initial Public Offer (IPO), which could take place in September,
Puls Biznesu said.
"Any option is possible", Jozkowiak said commenting on the
report.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)