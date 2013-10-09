BRIEF-Al Deera Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW Oct 9 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development wants to buy a stake of up to 7.5 percent in Poland's PKP Cargo in the freight company's Warsaw share sale later this month, it said in a statement.
Poland's state railway operator PKP, which is selling just under 50 percent of its cargo unit through an initial public offering (IPO), said EBRD would take at least a 5 percent stake.
The flotation, expected to be Warsaw's largest stock market debut this year, is to raise up to 1.6 billion zlotys ($520 million) for PKP. PKP Cargo is the European Union's second-biggest freight company.
EBRD, which was created in 1991 to help eastern Europe make the transition to the market economy, said in its statement its final engagement in PKP Cargo would depend on the price set in the initial public offering.
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: