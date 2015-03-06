WARSAW, March 6 Poland's four biggest power
producers as well as a number of investment and infrastructure
funds have bid for the country's largest unlisted utility, PKP
Energetyka, sources told Reuters on Friday.
Bidders had until Wednesday to place their first-take offers
for the firm, which is controlled by Polish railway group PKP.
The state-run PKP said on Thursday it expected to close the sale
in the second half of the year, after both Polish and foreign
bidders had shown an interest.
"The interest in PKP Energetyka turned out to be
significant. All major Polish energy firms as well as investment
and infrastructure funds submitted bids," a market source said.
Two other sources familiar with the transaction confirmed
the information.
All top four state-run power firms -- PGE, Tauron
, Enea, and Energa -- have said they
were interested in the sale, but declined to comment on Friday
on whether they had submitted initial bids.
PKP Energetyka is Poland's No.5 power company by the amount
of energy sold and the only Polish energy firm with a
country-wide distribution network.
Expected to yield around 1 billion zlotys ($264.6 million),
PKP Energetyka's sale is seen as one of the biggest of this kind
among state-run utilities this year.
According to sources, Tauron bid in a consortium with
state-run Polish insurer PZU as financial back-up
provider.
PZU's spokesman Michal Witkowski declined to comment on
this. He added, however, that "every potential transaction of
greater value is subject to our analysis from the point of view
of debt or equity financing".
Sources said the sale has also drawn interest from the likes
of Australia's Macquarie and IK Investment Partners
among funds. Daily Puls Biznesu also named EQT, AMP Capital,
Marguerite, and Innova Capital as initial bidders.
Rzeczpospolita daily reported that Poland's second-largest
telecoms operator Netia had also placed an offer,
believing the purchase would help it reach new clients and
diversify revenues.
Polish billionaire and Netia's key shareholder, Zbigniew
Jakubas, declined to confirm or deny the report.
($1 = 3.7799 zlotys)
