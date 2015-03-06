WARSAW, March 6 Poland's four biggest power producers as well as a number of investment and infrastructure funds have bid for the country's largest unlisted utility, PKP Energetyka, sources told Reuters on Friday.

Bidders had until Wednesday to place their first-take offers for the firm, which is controlled by Polish railway group PKP. The state-run PKP said on Thursday it expected to close the sale in the second half of the year, after both Polish and foreign bidders had shown an interest.

"The interest in PKP Energetyka turned out to be significant. All major Polish energy firms as well as investment and infrastructure funds submitted bids," a market source said.

Two other sources familiar with the transaction confirmed the information.

All top four state-run power firms -- PGE, Tauron , Enea, and Energa -- have said they were interested in the sale, but declined to comment on Friday on whether they had submitted initial bids.

PKP Energetyka is Poland's No.5 power company by the amount of energy sold and the only Polish energy firm with a country-wide distribution network.

Expected to yield around 1 billion zlotys ($264.6 million), PKP Energetyka's sale is seen as one of the biggest of this kind among state-run utilities this year.

According to sources, Tauron bid in a consortium with state-run Polish insurer PZU as financial back-up provider.

PZU's spokesman Michal Witkowski declined to comment on this. He added, however, that "every potential transaction of greater value is subject to our analysis from the point of view of debt or equity financing".

Sources said the sale has also drawn interest from the likes of Australia's Macquarie and IK Investment Partners among funds. Daily Puls Biznesu also named EQT, AMP Capital, Marguerite, and Innova Capital as initial bidders.

Rzeczpospolita daily reported that Poland's second-largest telecoms operator Netia had also placed an offer, believing the purchase would help it reach new clients and diversify revenues.

Polish billionaire and Netia's key shareholder, Zbigniew Jakubas, declined to confirm or deny the report. ($1 = 3.7799 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper and Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Wiktor Szary; Editing by Crispian Balmer)