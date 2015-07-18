NOWY SACZ, Poland, July 18 Poland expects
state-run railway group PKP to close the sale of its utility arm
PKP Energetyka in the coming days, Treasury Minister Andrzej
Czerwinski told Reuters on Saturday.
Earlier this month, PKP said it had invited global private
equity fund CVC to exclusive talks on the takeover,
adding it expected a deal in the third quarter of 2015.
"I expect that in the coming days the sale of PKP Energetyka
to an investor will be finalised," Czerwinski said.
"The contract will include all conditions ensuring the
company's safe functioning," he added, saying the proceeds would
be spent on new railway carriages and other purposes.
The CVC offer gives the business an enterprise value in
excess of 1 billion zlotys ($265 million), sources close to the
transaction said last month.
($1 = 3.7865 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Wiktor Szary;
Editing by Keith Weir)