WARSAW, June 30 Global private equity fund CVC
and Poland's fourth-largest power firm Energa
have submitted the highest offers to buy PKP Energetyka, an
utility arm of Polish state rail company PKP, sources close to
the transaction said.
"Energa and CVC are now the only two players still in the
game," one source said.
Another person familiar with the sale confirmed the
information.
The sources also said that either Energa or CVC is likely to
enter exclusivity talks in the coming days.
Both offers for PKP Energetyka, the only Polish utility with
a countrywide distribution network, are similar and exceed 1
billion zlotys ($266.43 million) as of enterprise value, the
sources said.
A CVC spokesman and Energa's spokeswoman declined to
comment, and the PKP press office was not immediately available.
PKP's chief executive said in May he expected to have sold
its electric utility subsidiary by October this year as the next
step in the restructuring of the conglomerate.
($1 = 3.7534 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig, Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka
Barteczko, Editing by Angus MacSwan)