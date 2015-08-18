KRAKOW, Poland A Polish court which is to rule on film-maker Roman Polanski's extradition to the United States over a 1977 child sex conviction said on Tuesday it had received the U.S. reply to its request for legal help.

"The court is now looking into the documents and only after some time it will be able to assess whether it had received answers for all the queries addressed at the U.S. side," a spokeswoman the district court in the southern city of Krakow said.

At a sitting in May, the court said it had requested further information from the U.S. authorities, and adjourned the case until mid-September.

