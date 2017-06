(Removes extraneous currency in headline)

WARSAW, Sept 21 Polish builder Polimex signed on Friday a 6.3 billion zloty ($2 billion) deal to build a power unit for utility Enea, which should give the troubled construction group much needed cash.

In a ceremony televised by business channel TVN CNBC, Polimex and its partner Hitachi signed the contract with Enea to build 900-1000 megawatt coal-fired power unit in Kozienice, central Poland. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)