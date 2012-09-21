* Polimex signs $2 bln coal-fired power unit deal with utility Enea

By Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Sept 21 Polish builder Polimex took another step towards assuring its survival, signing a 6.3 billion zloty ($2 billion) contract on Friday to build a coal-fired unit for utility Enea that should give it a much needed cash injection.

Polimex is the largest of dozens of Polish construction groups to run into trouble in recent months after Poland's motorway bonanza ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament turned sour, leaving builders buried under debt.

The 1,075 megawatt coal-fuelled unit in Kozienice, which Polimex will build together with Japan's Hitachi, will be among the largest in Poland's power industry.

Shares in Polimex, which have shed $2 billion in market value in the last five years, gained 9 percent in Friday afternoon trade.

The signing was held up by wrangling among Polimex's creditors, led by Poland's top two lenders PKO BP and UniCredit's Pekao, which held up required bank guarantees for the projects.

Local media have reported that Poland's government intervened to assure a deal, marking another move to help save Polimex after state development agency ARP agreed earlier this week to take up to a third stake in the company.

"No reaction to the (Polimex's) unstable situation would mean a reduction in jobs, weakening of the country's energy security and, in the longer perspective, of the entire economy," Treasury Ministry Mikolaj Budzanowski said in a statement.

Polimex still needs to reach a wider agreement with its creditors that will likely include a debt-for-equity swap that will significantly dilute the stakes of its current shareholders.

The company's creditors have already agreed to waive interest payments for four months to give it time to restructure its 2.5 billion zloty debt.

"It seems that Polimex will be saved," said Trigon analyst Michal Sztabler said. "It is a good sign in the context of the company's restructuring."

Polimex is part of a consortium picked to build another power generation plant and several stretches of motorways in Poland.

Its collapse could hurt dozens of sub-contractors and affect thousands of people employed in the construction industry, just as Poland's economy begins to show signs of a slowdown. ($1 = 3.2040 Polish zlotys) (Writing by Chris Borowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)