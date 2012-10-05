* Has "a few" offers for Sefako & Energomontaz Polnoc units

* State agency ARP says is interested in both

* Polimex expects to raise at least PLN 300 mln from the sales (Adds ARP and Polimex comments, background and share reaction)

WARSAW, Oct 5 Polish builder Polimex said it had binding offers for two non-core units and expected to raise at least 300 million zlotys ($95.5 million) from the sales as part of a wider salvage plan to keep the former bluechip afloat.

The company, the largest among the Polish builders that ran into trouble after bidding wars to tap into a motorway building programme ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer championship, plans to finalise the deals in a few weeks.

"We have a few offers for both Sefako and Energomontaz Polnoc," Polimex spokesman Pawel Szymaniak said. "The pace is high, but it will be hard to close any sale before we hold our shareholder meeting later this month."

On October 15 shareholders will decide on the builder's future when they meet to vote on its plans to issue shares worth some 500 million zlotys to secure proper financing.

In a string of actions to avoid the fate of fellow builder PBG, which has been in bankruptcy protection since June, Polimex signed a vital 6.3-billion zloty power deal and secured a lifeline loan from state development agency ARP.

ARP is key to Polimex's survival. It plans to buy a stake of up to 33 percent in the company and on Friday told Reuters it was interested in the two units the group has put on the block.

Shares in the battered company, down by more than half this year to date, jumped by as much as 5 percent in morning trade. ($1 = 3.1424 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)