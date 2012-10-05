* Has "a few" offers for Sefako & Energomontaz Polnoc units
* State agency ARP says is interested in both
* Polimex expects to raise at least PLN 300 mln from the
sales
(Adds ARP and Polimex comments, background and share reaction)
WARSAW, Oct 5 Polish builder Polimex
said it had binding offers for two non-core units and expected
to raise at least 300 million zlotys ($95.5 million) from the
sales as part of a wider salvage plan to keep the former
bluechip afloat.
The company, the largest among the Polish builders that ran
into trouble after bidding wars to tap into a motorway building
programme ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer championship, plans to
finalise the deals in a few weeks.
"We have a few offers for both Sefako and Energomontaz
Polnoc," Polimex spokesman Pawel Szymaniak said. "The pace is
high, but it will be hard to close any sale before we hold our
shareholder meeting later this month."
On October 15 shareholders will decide on the builder's
future when they meet to vote on its plans to issue shares worth
some 500 million zlotys to secure proper financing.
In a string of actions to avoid the fate of fellow builder
PBG, which has been in bankruptcy protection since
June, Polimex signed a vital 6.3-billion zloty power deal and
secured a lifeline loan from state development agency ARP.
ARP is key to Polimex's survival. It plans to buy a stake of
up to 33 percent in the company and on Friday told Reuters it
was interested in the two units the group has put on the block.
Shares in the battered company, down by more than half this
year to date, jumped by as much as 5 percent in morning trade.
($1 = 3.1424 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)