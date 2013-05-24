BRIEF-Scana says expects westinghouse resources are sufficient to compensate for cost overruns without resorting to toshiba guarantees
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
WARSAW May 24 Polish builder Polimex said on Friday its creditors agreed not to break off a debt restructuring deal after the company breached one of the covenants defined by the agreement.
It had said the deal was at risk beacause it failed to maintain one of the financial indicators on a level required by the agreement.
Polimex had clinched a deal with creditors in December last year after it ran into financial difficulties following a road-building bonanza, which left many of Poland's builders saddled with loss-making contracts and heavy debts.
According to the deal, its lenders agreed to defer the repayment of bonds and loans to the end of 2016 and convert some debt to equity, while Poland's industrial agency injected fresh capital and acquired a stake in the company. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by William Hardy)
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
NEW YORK, March 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bonds traded as low as 60.7 cents in light trading on Wednesday, their lowest price since the $3.5 billion issue was sold in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Status of talvivaara's corporate reorganization - banks requested cancellation of the bankruptcy application