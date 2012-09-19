BRIEF-A. M. Castle announces commitment letters for post-restructuring and debtor-in-possession credit facilities
* A. M. Castle & co. Announces commitment letters for post-restructuring and debtor-in-possession credit facilities
WARSAW, Sept 19 Polish government development agency ARP will take a stake of up to 33 percent in Polimex to help save the biggest of Poland's ailing builders, the company said on Wednesday.
ARP will either buy new Polimex shares worth 250 million zlotys ($79.2 million) or 150-million zlotys worth of new shares and subscription warrants. ($1 = 3.1561 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Unit Manugraph Americas, Inc., usa, files voluntary chapter 11 (bankruptcy protection petition) of United States code on June 1