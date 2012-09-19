WARSAW, Sept 19 Polish government development agency ARP will take a stake of up to 33 percent in Polimex to help save the biggest of Poland's ailing builders, the company said on Wednesday.

ARP will either buy new Polimex shares worth 250 million zlotys ($79.2 million) or 150-million zlotys worth of new shares and subscription warrants. ($1 = 3.1561 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)