WARSAW, April 4 Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal
said its debt restructuring deal was safe even if its
contract to build a $3.6 billion coal-fired power plant for PGE
falls through.
The company tried to assuage investor concerns after two
sources close to PGE said on Wednesday that its investment
committee had advised Poland's top utility to pull out of the
project to build the plant at Opole.
Polimex had clinched a deal with creditors in December after
it ran into financial difficulties following a road-building
bonanza, which left many of Poland's builders saddled with
loss-making contracts and heavy debts.
The Opole contract accounted for 43 percent of the
construction company's 11.3 billion zloty ($3.5 billion) backlog
at the end of last year.
Investors were concerned Polimex could run out of sources of
revenue to meet the terms of the restructuring deal. Polimex
denied that this was the case.
"The board of Polimex-Mostostal says that the contract is
only optionally included in the restructuring deal that
Polimex-Mostostal sealed with creditors," Polimex said in a
statement. "This means that even in the case the contract is not
realised, the terms of the deal will not be violated."
Polimex has a 42 percent share of the Opole contract. The
other companies in the contract include Rafako, a unit
of troubled builder PBG, and Mostostal Warszawa
, a unit of Spain's Acciona.
Polimex shares rose 3.2 percent to 0.32 zloty, after falling
11 percent on Wednesday. They are down 50 percent so far this
year, following a 61 percent dive last year.
In Polimex's restructuring deal, its lenders agreed to allow
repayment of bonds and loans to be deferred to end-2016. Other
debt would be converted to equity, and state industrial agency
would inject fresh capital and acquire up to a third of the
company. Polimex also agreed to sell assets and cut
costs.
($1 = 3.2642 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Marcin Goettig; editing
by Jane Baird)