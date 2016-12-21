BRUSSELS Dec 21 Poland must not appoint a new
president to its Constitutional Tribunal until the government
properly commits to respecting the top court, European
Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday.
"There is a serious issue with the independence of the
highest court in the land," Timmermans told a news conference
after a meeting with EU commissioners to decide to send more
recommendations to the Polish government.
The Commission said in a statement that the government must
stop undermining its tribunal in its public statements and
actions and that the new president could not head the court
until a host of issues were resolved.
These add to recommendations issued by the Commission on
July 27.
