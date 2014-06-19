WARSAW, June 19 Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) was ahead of the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party in an opinion poll released on Wednesday evening by broadcaster TVN.

According to pollster Millward Brown, which surveyed 1,004 people on June 17, PiS had the support of 32 percent of voters. PO, in power since 2007, had 25 percent support.

The poll was conducted after the Wprost magazine has revealed secretly recorded discussion of the central bank governor and interior minister about the removal of another minister and ways to put pressure on a private businessman.

On Thursday Poland's President, Bronislaw Komorowski, and Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, said an early election was a possibility after security forces raided a Wprost magazine, embarrassing the government and provoking a storm of protest about press freedom.

According to Millward Brown, 47 percent of Poles think that Poland should hold early elections, but at the same time 66 percent of potential voters are against the idea of PiS leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, becoming Poland's prime minister.

Poland does not have a national election scheduled until late 2015, but Poles will vote in regional election later this year. Most recent poll results (figures in percent): Date PO PiS SLD PSL TR PR NPD Pollster Jun 17 25 32 10 4 4 1 8 Millward B. Jun 6-11 28 36 10 5 2 1 4 TNS OBOP Jun 5-11 32 24 5 6 1 1 5 CBOS May 30-31 26 30 11 5 2 2 6 Homo Homini May 17 28 28 8 5 6 2 7 Millward B. May 9-14 25 32 9 6 5 2 3 TNS Polska May 7-14 27 23 9 4 3 2 5 CBOS May 7-8 28 28 10 5 3 2 6 TNS Polska May 8-10 29 29 12 5 3 2 6 Homo Homini Apr 24-25 25 30 13 5 3 2 5 Homo Homini Apr 33 38 9 5 4 1 GFK Apr 4-9 29 32 10 5 2 2 TNS Polska Apr 10-11 33 29 14 6 4 5 Estymator Apr 3-9 28 21 7 5 1 3 CBOS April 8 31 29 8 7 7 1 Millward Brown April 3-5 26 31 13 5 3 2 Homo Homini April 2-3 27 26 10 5 5 - TNS Polska March 19 27 31 9 6 5 - Millward Brown March 6-12 26 24 7 4 3 3 CBOS March 7-8 25 30 11 5 3 1 Homo Homini March 6-7 26 31 8 5 5 3 TNS March 6 29 30 7 5 6 5 Millward Brown Feb 21-22 22 30 12 4 6 - Homo Homini Feb 18-19 32 34 11 6 6 5 Estymator Feb 7-13 22 33 10 5 5 3 TNS Feb 6-12 25 26 8 4 3 2 CBOS Feb 6-7 26 29 10 3 8 3 TNS Jan 24-26 24 32 10 7 7 2 Millward Brown Jan 24-25 23 30 14 5 3 3 Homo Homini Jan 15-16 34 32 14 8 3 5 Estymator Jan 9-15 24 25 8 5 3 3 CBOS Jan 10-11 27 29 14 5 2 3 Homo Homini Jan 9-10 26 30 12 4 5 3 TNS Dec 18, 2013 25 29 13 5 2 3 Homo Homini Dec 17, 2013 26 29 10 4 5 5 TNS Dec 13, 2013 23 23 10 6 3 - CBOS Dec 2013 39 34 10 6 3 - GFK PO - Civic Platform (Platforma Obywatelska) PiS - Law and Justice (Prawo i Sprawiedliwosc) SLD - Democratic Left Alliance (Sojusz Lewicy Demokratycznej) PSL - Polish Farmers' Party (Polskie Stronnictwo Ludowe) TR - Your Move (Twoj Ruch) PR - Poland Together (Polska Razem) NP - New Right (Nowa Prawica Janusz Korwin-Mikke)