WARSAW, June 19 Poland's main opposition party
Law and Justice (PiS) was ahead of the ruling Civic Platform
(PO) party in an opinion poll released on Wednesday evening by
broadcaster TVN.
According to pollster Millward Brown, which surveyed 1,004
people on June 17, PiS had the support of 32 percent of voters.
PO, in power since 2007, had 25 percent support.
The poll was conducted after the Wprost magazine has
revealed secretly recorded discussion of the central bank
governor and interior minister about the removal of another
minister and ways to put pressure on a private businessman.
On Thursday Poland's President, Bronislaw Komorowski, and
Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, said an early election was a
possibility after security forces raided a Wprost magazine,
embarrassing the government and provoking a storm of protest
about press freedom.
According to Millward Brown, 47 percent of Poles think that
Poland should hold early elections, but at the same time 66
percent of potential voters are against the idea of PiS leader,
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, becoming Poland's prime minister.
Poland does not have a national election scheduled until
late 2015, but Poles will vote in regional election later this
year.
Most recent poll results (figures in percent):
Date PO PiS SLD PSL TR PR NPD Pollster
Jun 17 25 32 10 4 4 1 8 Millward B.
Jun 6-11 28 36 10 5 2 1 4 TNS OBOP
Jun 5-11 32 24 5 6 1 1 5 CBOS
May 30-31 26 30 11 5 2 2 6 Homo Homini
May 17 28 28 8 5 6 2 7 Millward B.
May 9-14 25 32 9 6 5 2 3 TNS Polska
May 7-14 27 23 9 4 3 2 5 CBOS
May 7-8 28 28 10 5 3 2 6 TNS Polska
May 8-10 29 29 12 5 3 2 6 Homo Homini
Apr 24-25 25 30 13 5 3 2 5 Homo Homini
Apr 33 38 9 5 4 1 GFK
Apr 4-9 29 32 10 5 2 2 TNS Polska
Apr 10-11 33 29 14 6 4 5 Estymator
Apr 3-9 28 21 7 5 1 3 CBOS
April 8 31 29 8 7 7 1 Millward Brown
April 3-5 26 31 13 5 3 2 Homo Homini
April 2-3 27 26 10 5 5 - TNS Polska
March 19 27 31 9 6 5 - Millward Brown
March 6-12 26 24 7 4 3 3 CBOS
March 7-8 25 30 11 5 3 1 Homo Homini
March 6-7 26 31 8 5 5 3 TNS
March 6 29 30 7 5 6 5 Millward Brown
Feb 21-22 22 30 12 4 6 - Homo Homini
Feb 18-19 32 34 11 6 6 5 Estymator
Feb 7-13 22 33 10 5 5 3 TNS
Feb 6-12 25 26 8 4 3 2 CBOS
Feb 6-7 26 29 10 3 8 3 TNS
Jan 24-26 24 32 10 7 7 2 Millward Brown
Jan 24-25 23 30 14 5 3 3 Homo Homini
Jan 15-16 34 32 14 8 3 5 Estymator
Jan 9-15 24 25 8 5 3 3 CBOS
Jan 10-11 27 29 14 5 2 3 Homo Homini
Jan 9-10 26 30 12 4 5 3 TNS
Dec 18, 2013 25 29 13 5 2 3 Homo Homini
Dec 17, 2013 26 29 10 4 5 5 TNS
Dec 13, 2013 23 23 10 6 3 - CBOS
Dec 2013 39 34 10 6 3 - GFK
PO - Civic Platform (Platforma Obywatelska) PiS - Law and
Justice (Prawo i Sprawiedliwosc) SLD - Democratic Left Alliance
(Sojusz Lewicy Demokratycznej) PSL - Polish Farmers' Party
(Polskie Stronnictwo Ludowe) TR - Your Move (Twoj Ruch) PR -
Poland Together (Polska Razem) NP - New Right (Nowa Prawica
Janusz Korwin-Mikke)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)