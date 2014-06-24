WARSAW, June 24 Support for Poland's governing Civic Platform party fell 4 percentage points after the publication of leaked remarks by senior officials that have embarrassed the government, a new poll showed, but the main opposition also lost ground. Civic Platform (PO) had 24 percent support while the conservative opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS) had 31 percent, according to the survey conducted on June 23 by pollster TNS Polska for broadcaster TVP. The previous survey by the same pollster, on June 6-11, had PiS on 36 percent and PO on 28 percent. The big winner appeared to be the New Right Congress which had 10 percent in the latest poll, up from 4 percent in the poll TNS Polska conducted earlier this month. The party is led by Janusz Korwin-Mikke, who has said there is no proof that Adolf Hitler knew about the Holocaust, and that women should not vote because they are less intelligent than men. The same poll showed that 51 percent of those questioned favoured holding an early parliamentary election, while 36 percent were against. The next scheduled election is in late 2015. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said an early election could be an option if there is no other way of resolving the crisis over the leaked tapes. Most recent poll results (figures in percent): Date PO PiS SLD PSL TR PR NP Pollster Jun 23 24 31 8 5 4 2 10 TNS Polska Jun 17 25 32 10 4 4 1 8 Millward B. Jun 6-11 28 36 10 5 2 1 4 TNS Polska Jun 5-11 32 24 5 6 1 1 5 CBOS May 30-31 26 30 11 5 2 2 6 Homo Homini May 17 28 28 8 5 6 2 7 Millward B. May 9-14 25 32 9 6 5 2 3 TNS Polska May 7-14 27 23 9 4 3 2 5 CBOS May 7-8 28 28 10 5 3 2 6 TNS Polska May 8-10 29 29 12 5 3 2 6 Homo Homini Apr 24-25 25 30 13 5 3 2 5 Homo Homini Apr 33 38 9 5 4 1 GFK Apr 4-9 29 32 10 5 2 2 TNS Polska Apr 10-11 33 29 14 6 4 5 Estymator Apr 3-9 28 21 7 5 1 3 CBOS April 8 31 29 8 7 7 1 Millward Brown April 3-5 26 31 13 5 3 2 Homo Homini April 2-3 27 26 10 5 5 - TNS Polska March 19 27 31 9 6 5 - Millward Brown March 6-12 26 24 7 4 3 3 CBOS March 7-8 25 30 11 5 3 1 Homo Homini March 6-7 26 31 8 5 5 3 TNS March 6 29 30 7 5 6 5 Millward Brown Feb 21-22 22 30 12 4 6 - Homo Homini Feb 18-19 32 34 11 6 6 5 Estymator Feb 7-13 22 33 10 5 5 3 TNS Feb 6-12 25 26 8 4 3 2 CBOS Feb 6-7 26 29 10 3 8 3 TNS Jan 24-26 24 32 10 7 7 2 Millward Brown Jan 24-25 23 30 14 5 3 3 Homo Homini Jan 15-16 34 32 14 8 3 5 Estymator Jan 9-15 24 25 8 5 3 3 CBOS Jan 10-11 27 29 14 5 2 3 Homo Homini Jan 9-10 26 30 12 4 5 3 TNS Dec 18, 2013 25 29 13 5 2 3 Homo Homini Dec 17, 2013 26 29 10 4 5 5 TNS Dec 13, 2013 23 23 10 6 3 - CBOS Dec 2013 39 34 10 6 3 - GFK PO - Civic Platform (Platforma Obywatelska) PiS - Law and Justice (Prawo i Sprawiedliwosc) SLD - Democratic Left Alliance (Sojusz Lewicy Demokratycznej) PSL - Polish Farmers' Party (Polskie Stronnictwo Ludowe) TR - Your Move (Twoj Ruch) PR - Poland Together (Polska Razem) NP - New Right (Nowa Prawica Janusz Korwin-Mikke) (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)