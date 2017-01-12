WARSAW Jan 12 Poland's main opposition grouping suspended its nearly a month-long sit-in in parliament over media rights and a budget vote on Thursday, the party's leader said.

Opposition lawmakers had occupied the main hall in parliament since mid-December over the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's plans to limit media access and a vote on the budget which the centrist Civic Platform (PO) said was held illegally.

The PiS has since retracted plans to limit media access, but has not agreed to a budget vote rerun as demanded by the PO.

"Considering that we have been able to bring back media access to parliament, we are suspending our protest," Grzegorz Schetyna, PO's leader told journalists.

Parliament's session was adjourned until Jan. 25. (Reporting by Pawel Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing Lidia Kelly)