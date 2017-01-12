WARSAW Jan 12 Poland's main opposition grouping
suspended its nearly a month-long sit-in in parliament over
media rights and a budget vote on Thursday, the party's leader
said.
Opposition lawmakers had occupied the main hall in
parliament since mid-December over the ruling Law and Justice
(PiS) party's plans to limit media access and a vote on the
budget which the centrist Civic Platform (PO) said was held
illegally.
The PiS has since retracted plans to limit media access, but
has not agreed to a budget vote rerun as demanded by the PO.
"Considering that we have been able to bring back media
access to parliament, we are suspending our protest," Grzegorz
Schetyna, PO's leader told journalists.
Parliament's session was adjourned until Jan. 25.
