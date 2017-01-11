Jan 11 Poland's parliament resumed proceedings after the winter recess on Wednesday in defiance of an opposition blockade of the plenary hall, a move that could escalate a crisis posing a risk to stability in the European Union state.

The centrist opposition Civic Platform had sought to delay the reopening of the assembly after the Christmas and New Year holidays, vowing to continue a nearly month-long sit-in unless the ruling conservatives agreed to a re-run of a budget vote. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Mark Heinrich)