WARSAW Polish police called on protesters blocking the parliament in the early hours of Saturday to disperse, warning over loudspeakers that force might otherwise be used, a Reuters cameraman on the scene said.

The protesters blocked all exits from the parliament on Friday after the opposition said ruling party lawmakers illegally passed the budget for next year by moving the vote outside of the main chamber of parliament.

(Reporting by Karol Witenberg, writing by Marcin Goettig, editing by G Crosse)