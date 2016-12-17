Jaroslaw Kaczynski leaves as Polish opposition parliamentarians protest against the rules proposed by the head office of the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, ban all recording of parliamentary sessions except by five selected television stations and limits the number of... REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW The head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, left parliament in the early hours of Saturday after the police forcefully removed protesters blocking the exit from parliament, television footage showed.

Kaczynski left in a car that drove away in a convoy with the car of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and several other vehicles, footage from broadcaster TVN24 showed.

Opposition party lawmaker Jerzy Meysztowicz told the television network that police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who tried to prevent the cars from leaving.

