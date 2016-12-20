WARSAW Poland's lower chamber of parliament, the Sejm, removed a temporary ban on access for the media on Tuesday and said any changes to rules governing journalists' access would not be implemented without prior consultations with reporters.

Planned curbs on media access to the Sejm announced last week by the speaker triggered demonstrations outside parliament and a sit-in protest by opposition lawmakers in the Sejm's debating chamber. In response, the speaker imposed a temporary complete ban on reporters last week.

"As of today, recently announced changes regarding the access of journalists to the buildings of the Sejm cease to be binding," the Sejm's press office said in a statement.

