* Regional power price coupling technically possible in 2012
* But cross-country trading will not be possible in 2012
* Polish gas exchange could start off in September
WARSAW, July 18 Poland's power exchange POLPX
sees coupling of the Polish power market with its regional peers
and the launch of a gas exchange as its top priorities this
year, POLPX's recently appointed chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Combining Central Europe's short-term electricity markets
is part of a plan to eventually link them with the neighbouring
Central Western European region, which includes Germany, France,
Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
The aim is to spur more competition, provide better supply
and more stable prices for consumers. Grid operators have said
they would like to couple the region's electricity markets in
2012.
"It is possible to create a CEE market by the end of 2012 in
the engineering sense, designing it and signing all necessary
agreements by the project's participants," Ireneusz Lazor told
portal wnp.pl in an interview.
"But the CEE market will not function operationally in 2012,
that is it will not be possible to trade energy in the region
via the exchange."
Earlier this month Lazor, formerly the head of the Warsaw
Commodity Clearing House, replaced long-time POLPX chief
Grzegorz Onichimowski in a move that market participants said
was a way for its new owner, the Warsaw Stock Exchange,
to assert control over its recent acquisition.
In June, the head of the Polish energy regulator URE said
regulators, suppliers, exchange operators and pipeline operators
were making enough progress in talks to launch a gas exchange in
Poland in the fourth quarter of 2012.
"We would not be able to start off with the gas exchange
tomorrow, because we still need a few more agreements. We have
not finished all technical tests either," Lazor said.
"But we will be ready to launch the market on POLPX at the
beginning of September."
Lazor added POLPX was considering the launch of biomass and
coal markets, but no decisions have yet been made.
He also said POLPX was not planning a reduction of fees to
boost trading volumes, which slumped 47 percent in June to 7.1
TWh.
"In my opinion, the decline in volumes is not a function of
fees, because they have been steady for some time. The drop is
influenced by many factors, but the main one is the uncertainty
concerning CO2 prices."
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by James Jukwey)