PRAGUE Nov 14 Volumes on Poland's POLPX power exchange dipped in October from the previous month as traders looked to other platforms to buy electricity, the exchange said on Monday.

Total volume traded on the exchange in October fell to 8.8 TWh from 12.5 TWh a year earlier. Year-on-year volumes rose 2 percent.

An official with the exchange, which last week agreed to a 179.4 million zlotys ($56 million) takeover by the Warsaw Bourse , said one reason might be that traders sought better prices on the balancing market run by the transmission system operator during the month.

Day-ahead volumes fell to 1.5 TWh from 1.6 TWh a month earlier while in the derivatives market the most liquid contract was the Cal '12 baseload product.

($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)